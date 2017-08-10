Illinois State Fair passes available for purchase online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - If you're planning on attending the Illinois State Fair this year, you can now purchase gate admission, parking passes, and carnival mega passes online.

State Fair officials say the option to pay online lets fairgoers get their passes in advance, allowing them to skip waiting in line to purchase them at the gate. Additionally, those who purchase online will be able to redeem those purchases by scanning those purchases on your mobile phone at all 12 gates.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says, "Technology is allowing the Illinois State Fair to evolve. Scanning tickets is something we have been able to do at the Grandstand for a couple of years now, and we hope expanding this service to our twelve gates will be an added convenience for our fairgoers."

In addition to purchasing passes online, fairgoers can also purchase discount admission booklets at County Market stores on Veterans Parkway, Carpenter Street, Monroe Street, and Sixth Street in Springfield, as well as County Market stores in Sherman, Chatham, Petersburg, and Girard.

To purchase gate admission, parking passes, or carnival mega passes for the Illinois State Fair, click here.