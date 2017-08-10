Macon Resources seeking employees for open positions

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. is inviting the public to attend a hiring event in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 2121 Hubbard Avenue in Decatur. Attendees will be able to receive a walk-in interview for full-time and part-time production and janitorial positions.

Attendees must have a high school diploma or equivalent and an Illinois state driver's license. Resumes are welcome, but not required to attend.

For more information about career opportunities with Macon Resources, Inc., click here.