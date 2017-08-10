1 dead in four-vehicle Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 1:33 p.m. near mile post 107 on Interstate 70, about two miles east of Montrose. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2000 International truck-tractor dump-trailer, 2017 Mazda sedan, 2005 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer, and 2006 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer were traveling east on I-70.

Troopers say both Volvos and the Mazda were traveling at a slow rate of speed or were stopped in the construction zone, and that the International failed to stop, striking the rear of the Mazda and sending it into the 2005 Volvo, which was pushed into the 2006 Volvo. ISP officials say the driver of the Mazda, identified as 61-year-old Daniel Waterfill, was fatally injured in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials add that the driver of the International, a 24-year-old man, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.