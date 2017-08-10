Decatur police honor 14 with Exemplary Citizen Awards

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department honored 14 people for their help in going above and beyond in helping police fight crime.

Officials say the individuals were presented with Exemplary Citizen Awards during a ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning. Police say the awards were given to citizens who helped in the investigation of a wide variety of crimes, from DUI to burglary, and even murder.

Individuals who received this year's awards have been listed below:

- Kevin Waller

- Lisa Rowcliff

- Cristal Mendenall

- Nicholas Thornell

- Kirk Cearlock

- Brandon Arnold

- Mary Fromm

- Tahja Cooper

- Jimmy Mabon

- Timothy Clark

- Robert Guthrie

- Kemper Willcut II

Decatur police say two individuals did not wish to be publicly recognized.

Nearly four dozen Exemplary Citizen Awards have been presented since the program's inception in 2014.