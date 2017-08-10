IDOA hosting Senior Day activities at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department on Aging says it is hosting a wide variety of activities at the Illinois State Fair during Senior Day on August 14.

IDOA officials say their Senior Day events will be held at the Illinois Building, with the day's festivities kicking off at 10:30 a.m. with an introduction by Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo. Senior Day is open to the public, and adults age 60 and over will receive free admittance into the fair that day.

Couples will be able to participate in the "Not So Newlywed Game" at 11 a.m., and will have a chance to win a cash prize. The Illinois Senior Spelling Bee Finals will be held at 1 p.m., and free health screenings will be held until 3 p.m.

The Grandparent and Grandchild Contest will provide attendees another chance to win a cash prize from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and the day will wrap up with ballroom dancing from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

To register to compete in the "Not So Newlywed Game" or Grandparent and Grandchildren Contest, call (217) 524-6911 or (800) 252-8966. For more information about the Illinois State Fair, click here.