Dive team finds drowned man in Hillery private pond

HILLERY, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office says a 71-year-old man is dead after his boat capsized in a private pond in Hillery Wednesday morning.

Deputies say Robert Porter, Jr, 71, his fiancée, and a two-year-old child were on a small boat in the pond at about 10 a.m. when the boat motor started to have problems. Investigators say Porter stood up to try and fix the motor, resulting in the boat capsizing and all three being ejected from the boat. The fiancée and the child were able to make it to safety and call for help, but Porter did not return to the surface.

Authorities say the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office's underwater search and rescue team searched the pond until about 8:15 p.m., when the search was called off due to darkness. Crews returned to the pond at 7 a.m., and continued their search.

Deputies say Porter was found by divers at about 2:25 p.m. on August 10. An autopsy is scheduled, and investigators do not believe Porter's death is a result of foul play.

This incident is still under investigation.