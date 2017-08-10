60 Cats Spared, Need Homes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND):

Jessica Sempek, founder and director of Hospice Hearts in Champaign, was scrolling Facebook yesterday when a post caught her eye.

"Animal control officers down state had made a plea that there was a hoarding situation," she says.

60 cats found in one home.

"That's an enormous amount of cats, that's almost horrifying," Sempek says.

Animal rescues nearby were all at capacity.

"They literally had no room, no empty cages and we're all going to be euthanized at 3 o' clock," she says. "We can do nothing or we can try. I'm going to try."

Using Facebook, Jessica rallied to save the cats.

"Literally I made a post that said these guys are gonna die and started raising money very quickly," Sempek says. "And I said, 'screw it put them all on hold we'll take them'."

The thousands of dollars raised will cover the vet expenses so the cats are more appealing to shelters. The University of Illinois Veterinary School offers to spay and neuter for much less than a private vet.

Champaign County Humane Society is already close to full but offered what space they could.

"We could handle certain types of cats so what we've asked for is kittens because we know we can move them through the process pretty quickly," Mary Tiefenbrunn from the Champaign County Humane Society says.

17 kittens headed to CCHS. Other cats are going to the Humane Society of Danville, Catsnap, and Petnet.

"I think people very often, especially on social media, see things and they write I wish I could help," Sempek says.

Jessica... stepping in and doing exactly that.

"Everything really fell in place for us to help a lot of cats that should be sitting in a garbage bag right now," she says.

Now, it's the publics turn to help. If you can, organizers say they hope you'll reach out to adopt one of these furry friends.

