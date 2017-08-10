Police: Convicted felon stole cigarettes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a convicted felon tried to steal from a Wal-Mart.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers say 24-year-old Christopher Carter entered the store on North Prospect Street and put four packs in his pockets. Police say security cameras showed him trying to stay unseen as he took them.

Police caught up with Carter later that morning. Officers say they found a handgun on the floor of his car, which he said he was holding for a friend. Police then looked him up and discovered his felony record.

A sworn statement says Carter kicked the partition in the squad car after police arrested him. Police say they had to use pepper spray when he refused to follow commands.