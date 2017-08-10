2017 Illinois State Fair opens with ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner was joined by Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti and State Fair directors, managers, and others to celebrate the official start to the 2017 Illinois State Fair.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon. The Illinois State Fair has been an annual tradition for more than 160 years, dating back to 1853.

"It is my honor to be here to help celebrate generations of families who have made Illinois the great state that it is. Over the next 11 days, you will see these families and their hard work, be it for food they grew, the livestock they raised or the service and entertainment they bring to this state," said Governor Rauner.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Raymond Poe says, "This is more than just a family friendly festival with corndogs and carnival rides. This is a showcase for some of the best and the brightest in the state of Illinois. Our youth exhibitors are here to compete on the biggest agricultural stage our state has to offer. It’s a tradition that is passed on from generation to generation, and that’s something we are extremely proud of."

For more information about activities at the Illinois State Fair, click here.