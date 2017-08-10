GE turning off the lights at Mattoon plant

Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – As the lighting industry moves to LED and other technologies older manufacturing plants are being shuttered. The GE plant in Mattoon is one of them.

The plant currently manufactures lights for the automotive industry. But the facility is old, first opening in 1946.

At its peak it employed nearly 1,800 workers. This week the employment level was just over 130.

Final production at the Mattoon facility was earlier this week. The final shifts report for work Friday. A handful of workers will remain to clean-up and move equipment.

The former GE workers will be offered either plant closing or retirement benefits.