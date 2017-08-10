Pana breaks ground on hospital makeover

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital hopes to improve patient comfort with a renovation.

The $20 million project featured at Pana Community Hospital will feature two stories of changes, including a basement at the back of the building. The new spaces will include a cafeteria, kitchen, laboratory and surgical suite.

“This communities that we serve will be benefiting from this renovation,” said Trina Casner, president of Pana Community Hospitals. “What we will be accomplishing with this renovation is we will have a brand new outpatient surgical suite that’s designed more for outpatient surgery flow and process. Currently we provide surgical cases here, but we do that in a space in the hospital that’s designed more for inpatient surgeries.”

After Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2019. It is the first for the 22-bed hospital since the 1970s.