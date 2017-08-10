Illinois American Water decommissioning water treatment plant

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water has announced it begin to decommission a water treatment plant in Urbana, starting next week.

According to a release from Illinois American Water, the water treatment plant on Lincoln Avenue will be decommissioned, with work beginning on August 14. Water service will not be impacted by this project, but residents in the area may notice an increase in noise between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the project's duration.

Officials say the water treatment plants on Bradley Avenue and Mattis Avenue are able to meet customer water service demand, and that the Lincoln Avenue facility's production was gradually reduced, with the plant being taken completely off line in June.

The water treatment plant being decommissioned was built in the 1880s. For more information about Illinois American Water, click here.