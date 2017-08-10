CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - Todd Henricks announces his run for representative of Illinois' 101st District on Thursday.

The Cerro Gordo school board president says school funding was one of the main reasons he decided to run. Henricks is also the defensive coach for Cerro Gordo High School football and his campaign theme, "Take it to the House" stems from his years as a football coach.

The 101st District seat is currently held by Bill Mitchell, he opted not to run again in 2018.