WAND Two-a-Days: Effingham

DE Noah Spencer (right) is one of nine returning starters on defense

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!

EFFINGHAM -- the Flaming Hearts are poised for a breakthrough season in year three of the Brett Hefner era, with a strong core of nineteen seniors leading the way.

Among them is star running back Terrence Hill, who rushed for 1600 yards last season. Big offensive linemen like Matthew Robinson and Drew Niebrugge will help pave the way for the ground and pound attack.

On defense the Hearts return nine starters including a talented trio of seniors up front in Noah Spencer, Frank Schniederjon, and Jarrett Jones.

Click the video above to hear from Hill, and Hefner about their high expectations for the upcoming season.

Effingham Flaming Hearts

Head coach: Brett Hefner

Record in 2016: 4-5

Week 1 opponent: @ Breese Mater Dei