Opioid epidemic declared a national emergency

ILLINOIS (WAND) - While federal officials decide whether to utilize more federal money to combat the opioid epidemic, the battle against overdoses continues across the country, including here in central Illinois.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency. In order to combat the epidemic, officials are proposing the use of more federal money to bolster access to treatment.

Here in central Illinois, many organizations are working to prevent overdoses.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's Director of Behavioral Health Services Jill Crum says there are "so many people who are overdosing in out community," and that the new proposal would help in "putting up methadone or medication assistance treatment programs, furthering the current programs in the community."

More than 100 people die from an opioid or drug overdose every day.