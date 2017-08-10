Twilight Parade Highlights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- With an introduction by the Governor himself, the beginning of the Illinois State Fair kicked off Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Governor Bruce Rauner said, "here at the state fair we celebrate everything that is wonderful about our farm families. We've got the best agriculture in the entire United States of America, here in Illinois and we in America have the greatest agriculture anywhere in the world."

The Twilight parade brought out the crowds as usual and brought out families to once again make memories over the sights and sounds..

Some crowd members said, "every year we have probably been doing it for 20 years we take my grand kids, my kids came, and this is my dad. We just come out here every year and watch the parade.

"The best part of the parade is that I get to spend time with my family and I get to make memories."

