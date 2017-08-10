Sangamon County authorities seize 34 dogs from home

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says 34 dogs were seized from a home near Sherman this week.

Authorities say deputies and animal control officials took the dogs from a home in the 3300 block of Cantrall Creek Road. According to investigators, deputies noted sanitation and grooming issues at the home, and that the owners are licensed kennel operators.

Deputies also say the dogs were given to a local rescue group. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.