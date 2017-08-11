WAND Two-a-Days: Monticello

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off!

MONTICELLO -- Head coach Cullen Welter's Sages would appear to be in rebuilding mode, given they lost the playmaking trio of quarterback Caleb Hanson and receivers Nathan Graham and Isiah Florey to graduation.



Wrong.



Welter's status as one of the most feared coaches in the area has been earned by his program's machine-like consistency, weathering the ups and downs of matriculation that plague schools especially hard at the 3A level and below.



Since he took over prior to the 2009, the Sages have won an average of 8 and a quarter games a season, never missing the playoffs and reaching double digit win totals in each of the past two seasons.



Braden Snyder takes over at quarterback, and the junior has drawn rave reviews from Welter and the rest of the roster for his mental aptitude and maturity in managing the offense.



At running back the Sages bring back senior Lucas Lieb and 210-pound Nathan Harman, who racked up more than 160 tackles last season at linebacker.



Welter says his most potent group might be his receivers, including Johnny Dawson (who is maybe even more dangerous at cornerback), Asher Bradd, Dylan Thomas and Devin Graham.



The Sages also bring back three starters from their offensive line last season, including senior leader Noah Zimmerman.



It all adds up to a classic Welter team: fast, skilled, disciplined and ready to rack up another 8-plus wins as they enter into the brand new Illini Prairie Conference with Okaw Valley teams Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity plus former Corn Belt members Bloomington Central Catholic, Illinois Valley Central, Olympia, Pontiac, Prairie Central.



Finally, the team has a special surprise for local football fans: former Eisenhower, Illinois and NFL star Britt Miller has joined the staff as an assistant coach.



Click the video above to hear from Welter, Harman, Miller and Zimmerman.



Monticello Sages

Head coach: Cullen Welter

Record in 2016: 12-1

Week 1 opponent: at Stanford