WAND Two-a-Days: Monticello

WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off! MONTICELLO -- Head coach Cullen Welter's Sages would appear to be in rebuilding mode, given they lost the playmaking trio of quarterback Caleb Hanson and receivers Nathan Graham and Isiah Florey to graduation. Wrong. Welter's status as one of the most feared coaches in the area has been earned by his program's machine-like consistency, weathering the ups and downs of matricula...
WAND Sports is previewing two high school football teams a day every day until the season kicks off! EFFINGHAM -- the Flaming Hearts are poised for a breakthrough season in year three of the Brett Hefner era, with a strong core of nineteen seniors leading the way. Among them is star running back Terrence Hill, who rushed for 1600 yards last season. Big offensive linemen like Matthew Robinson and Drew Niebrugge will help pave the way for the ground and pound attack. On de...
