Police: Armed man demanded money at Dotty's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man tried to steal from a business Friday morning.

Springfield officers say a 6-foot-1-inch white man weighing about 280 pounds went into a Springfield Dotty’s (2518 N. Dirksen Parkway) with a handgun. Police say he punched a clerk and demanded cash.

Dotty’s is a video gaming business.

The man then left the scene in a blue car, possibly a Saturn. Police say he was wearing all black clothing and had a bandanna on his face.

Springfield police say more information will be released later Friday.