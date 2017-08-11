Google awards 4-H computer science grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Google has announced a nationwide computer science partnership.

Google.org, the company’s not-for-profit outreach sector, has awarded a $1.5 million grant to 4-H across the country. The move is meant to help children gain access to early programming learning and the computer science field.

This donation is expected to have an impact in Illinois. Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the Friday morning announcement.

“No young person should be denied a learning opportunity,” said Gov. Rauner. “It is our responsibility to help foster a positive environment and provide the right tools to give our youth the best education possible. Let’s get every child excited about learning and excited about the possibilities that technology can bring to their lives.”

4-H and Google also introduced a virtual reality program called “Expedition”, which features a 4-H theme. It shows children involved in 4-H using technology to make a local impact.

“Working together, our two organization will make a tremendous difference in the lives of young people by making computer science education accessible and engaging,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council. “No matter where kids live or what they aspire to be, these are skills that will help them succeed.”

WAND-TV will have more information later on Friday.