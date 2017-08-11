Police: Connection possible in shots fired reports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police are investigating several reports of shots fired between Thursday and Friday.

During a response to the most recent report, officers say they found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground. This happened in the 2500 block of W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign. The man needed hospital treatment for an injury.

Police determined this shooting happened when the man was involved in a fight at Countrybrook Apartments. He ran from the scene when he realized someone shot him.

Officers are investigating two other shots fired reports as well. After 9 p.m. Thursday, police say they found shell casings in the 2000 block of Ola Drive. Witnesses told police a man wearing a black baseball cap left the area in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

The third report happened just minutes later at 9:11 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Springfield Ave. Police say suspect and car descriptions were similar to the Ola Drive situation, meaning the two cases could be connected.

Anyone with information on these situations should call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division (217)351-4545. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.