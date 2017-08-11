Fayette County man facing charges in Ramsey shooting

RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - A Fayette County man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Ramsey.

The Fayette County State's Attorney's Office says Alexander Beccue, 24, was arrested in connection with the August 11 shooting of a Ramsey man. Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Beccue is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.