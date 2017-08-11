Man found guilty of 2016 armed robbery, vehicular invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County man is facing a minimum of two decades in prison after being convicted of armed robbery and vehicular invasion.

According to a release from the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office, Jordan Crosby was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and two counts of vehicular invasion in connection with an October 2016 incident.

Danville police say Crosby and another man robbed two people inside of a pick-up truck at gunpoint near the intersection of Oak and Voorhees Streets on October 28, 2016.

Officials say Crosby is facing between 21 and 75 years in prison.