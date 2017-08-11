Cats up for adoption after 'hoarding' rescue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Cats are up for adoption in central Illinois.

Hospice Hearts, an animal rescue service in the Champaign-Urbana area, saved about 60 cats this week from what it called a hoarding situation. The company discovered them in a southern Illinois house.

“They literally had no room, no empty cages and were all going to be euthanized at 3 p.m.,” said Hospice worker Jessica Sempek. “Everything really fell in place for us to help a lot of cats that should be sitting in a garbage bag right now.”

Hospice is working to spay or neuter all 60 of these cats and help them get adopted. University of Illinois students will continue checking up on them.

Hospice Hearts says social media donations helped make this rescue mission possible. You can find the group on Facebook by clicking here.