Kickapoo Rail Trail Reaches First Milestone

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The first section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail will open in a just a few short weeks.

The "Phase 1" section will open in late August. This portion is 6.7 miles long, connecting St. Joseph to Urbana.

Eventually the trail will stretch 24.5 miles, going all the way from the east side of Urbana to the Kickapoo State Park.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District says the trail has been a long time coming. They encourage people to check out the $3 million dollar project when it opens.

"It's a multi-use recreational trail," Lisa Sprinkle from the Champaign County Forest Preserve District says. "So you can walk on it, you can walk your dogs, you can go bird watching, you can ride your bike. People can use it as a commuting."

A ceremony, followed by the official trail opening, is set for August 25th at 5:30 on Main Street in St. Joseph.

