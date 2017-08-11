H.E.R.O. raises money for Shelbyville Moulton Middle School

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A community organization that aims to educate people about the effects of bullying has raised $1,500 for a middle school in Shelbyville.

Helping Everyone Respect Others (H.E.R.O.) officials have announced they have raised the money to help Shelbyville Moulton Middle School obtain a speaking engagement with inspirational speaker Tina Meier. Meier formed the Megan Meier Foundation in 2006 after losing her daughter to suicide. The Megan Meier Foundation aims to help bring an end to bullying, cyberbullying, and suicide.

Representatives from H.E.R.O. presented the $1,500 check to Shelbyville Superintendent Denise Bence on Thursday.

