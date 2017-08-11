Local museum seeking community's support in replacing roof

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois Museum is seeking the community's help in replacing a recently damaged roof.

Officials say recent weather has damaged the museum's roof, and that exhibits, resources, and other items inside are at risk due to multiple leaks. As a result, the not-for-profit museum is accepting donations to help replace the damaged roof.

The African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois Museum has showcased African-American history education, preservation, and genealogy research for nearly a quarter of a century.

For more information, or if you wish to donate, click here, visit the museum's website, or call (217) 429-7458.