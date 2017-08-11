Carnival, concerts available in Blue Mound festival

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) – A fall festival is bringing families out to play this weekend.

The jam-packed event in Blue Mound features activities for children and adults, from concerts and community dinners to a carnival and 5K run. Organizers say family fun is a focus in 2017.

“I remember when my kids were in junior high and high school, all their friends would come and play bingo,” said festival co-chair Maryann Alberts. “It was like the big draw. You would think the rides would be, or the dance, but it was always bingo.”

The festival started Thursday and runs through Aug. 12. Events end with a Garth Brooks tribute concert on Saturday night at 7 p.m, followed by a dance.

Carnival wristbands can be purchased for $25. More information on festivities can be found here.