Staying safe during the total solar eclipse

ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - With the total solar eclipse drawing nearer, it's important that you have the right eye wear for the occasion.

While there are several ways to observe an eclipse, one of the more popular ways to do so is by using a pair of solar eclipse glasses. While sunglasses allow for better sight in sunny weather, solar eclipse glasses block out most light, making it very difficult or impossible to do normal tasks while wearing them.

The solar eclipse glasses allow people to safely observe the eclipse without risking damage to their eyes. For more information about solar eclipse glasses, click here.