Crossing Healthcare hosting "Jump Start Back-To-School" clinics

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare is teaming up with First Christian Church of Decatur to provide free medical screenings on August 12 for Decatur students returning to school.

Officials say their "Jump Start Back-To-School" clinics will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3350 North MacArthur Road and 320 Central Avenue. Free school physicals, dental exams, and other screenings will be provided.

No appointment is necessary, and patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be present in order for students to receive services.

This event is free and open to all students. For more information about Crossing Healthcare, click here.