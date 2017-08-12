Two-a-Days: Shelbyville honors Schwengel

SHELBYVILLE -- When former Rams quarterback Tucker Schwengel passed away last year, it wasn't just a blow to the football community but the entire Shelbyville family.



Schwengel was the kind of young man who used his platform for good. He was the cool quarterback who went out of his way to play catch with grade school campers, and made friends quickly when he went to Millikin.



To honor that legacy, the Rams have constructed "Tucker's Rock" at the entrance to their field.



Schwengel has a lot to be proud of with this year's squad, which made the state 2A semifinals last season and returns nearly its entire core. That includes third-year starting quarterback Turner Pullen, who even started two games as a freshman three seasons ago. The 6-foot-3 senior missed time with an injury last season but still racked up more than 2,100 passing yards with 28 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions along with more than 1,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.



Pullen has a deep group of receivers to throw to, including Cade Watson, Brett Spears, Mason Cameron, Quinn Martz, Jack Lopez and of course, second team All-American receiver Kentrell Beck who caught 46 passes for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns and dominates games with his mature frame, ability to get open and reliable hands.



Running back Cade Helton and returning All-State nose guard Clayton Peterson (more than 20 tackles for a loss at about 150 pounds) are two other team leaders, as well as Sullivan-Okaw Valley transfer and offensive lineman Kam Roley.



Click the video above to hear from Duckett, Pullen and Beck on how the team plans to build on back-to-back 9-4 seasons.

