Two-a-Days: Warrensburg-Latham

WARRENSBURG -- If your stat lines look like a typo, you might be a Lewis twin.



Quarterback Dionte racked up 1,930 rushing yards on 223 carries with 27 touchdowns on the ground, not to mention 955 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.



Running back Diondre carried the ball 165 times for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Not to mention 83 tackles with five interceptions on defense.



For those counting at home, that's 3,387 rushing yards alone between the two.



The CIC's most dangerous brothers are now seniors, and they're looking to take the program to new heights. They've been a part of a Renaissance at Warrensburg-Latham, in which Scott Godfrey has taken a program that won just one or two games from 2009 through 2013 and turned them into a playoff team once again. Last year the No. 14-seeded Cardinals finished at 7-5, upsetting Argenta-Oreana in the playoffs and making it all the way to the 1A quarterfinals before losing to St. Teresa.



Numbers across the program are up and that's perhaps most evident in this year's offensive line, which is bigger than in previous years.



Click the video above to hear from Godfrey and receiver Will Kent on the program's rebirth.

