Two-a-Days: Warrensburg-Latham
Haircut makes a big difference
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Blue Mound boy has grown his hair out for nearly four years, but not just because he likes long hair.
Two-a-Days: Shelbyville honors Schwengel
SHELBYVILLE -- When former Rams quarterback Tucker Schwengel passed away last year, it wasn't just a blow to the football community but the entire Shelbyville family. Schwengel was the kind of young man who used his platform for good. He was the cool quarterback who went out of his way to play catch with grade school campers, and made friends quickly when he went to Millikin. To honor that legacy, the Rams have constructed "Tucker's Rock" at the entrance to their field. S...
Two-a-Days: Warrensburg-Latham
WARRENSBURG -- If your stat lines look like a typo, you might be a Lewis twin. Quarterback Dionte racked up 1,930 rushing yards on 223 carries with 27 touchdowns on the ground, not to mention 955 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. Running back Diondre carried the ball 165 times for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Not to mention 83 tackles with five interceptions on defense. For those counting at home, that's 3,387 rush...
Fayette County man facing charges in Ramsey shooting
RAMSEY, Ill. (WAND) - A Fayette County man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Ramsey.
Police: Connection possible in shots fired reports
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign police are investigating several reports of shots fired between Thursday and Friday.
$393M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago suburb
The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for a $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot
Buy the Block: The Dream Center
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Taking an old vacant building and revitalizing it into a 'Dream Center' for the youth in Decatur. That is the dream of Jacob Jenkins.
Carnival, concerts available in Blue Mound festival
BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) – A fall festival is bringing families out to play this weekend.
The Kaskaskia dragon continues to bring magic to the Vandalia community
VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND)- Road side attractions aren't as common as they use to be, but one road side attraction Vandalia is keeping more than old traditions alive. "The first time I met it, it was in a parade. Walt had brought it to a parade and I thought wow what a neat idea,” says Ricky J. Gottman the mayor of Vandalia. “I didn't realize it would ever bring the amount of tourism to our community that it has." When we think of dragons we usually don't thi...
Police: Armed man demanded money at Dotty's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man tried to steal from a business Friday morning.
Decatur Celebration wristbands offered at a discount
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you haven't yet bought your wristband for the Decatur Celebration, there's still time to pick one up at a discounted price.
