Decatur church gets kids back-to-school ready

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First Christian Church hosted their annual JumpStart Back-to-School event Saturday morning.

The event supplies any student in the district free physicals, free dental exams, and access to immunizations.

Hundreds of children have come to the event for the last several years. In 2016, the event served over 400 students and had over 350 volunteers. This year, the event helped 417 students prepare for their first day.

The law states that any student that does not have their physical and immunizations completed by September 15th will not be allowed to attend school, so the First Christian Church has held the event to make sure no kids have to go through that.

The volunteers for the event say it is an extremely big help to the community. Angie Wetzel, a Health Services Coordinator for school district 61, says, "Our community has families who struggle, so this offers the families free physicals, access to immunizations. It's just a wonderful opportunity to get everything in one setting."

Many of the volunteers help because they want to show they care.

Robyn Evans, the On-site Coordinator for the event says, "I love it. It's a great way to show the community that we do care and we do love."

The JumpStart Back-to-School event took place at Crossing Healthcare and First Christian Church in Decatur from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.