Springfield morning homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigation a homicide that happened on Saturday morning.

Around 11 A.M. Springfield police responded to the 1700 block of East Edward Street for a report of a person who was down and possibly shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 217.788.8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.