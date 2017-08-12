Springfield armed robbery investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigation an armed robbery that happened Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Dotty's located at 2518 North Dirksen Parkway for a reported armed robbery.

A 28-year-old store employee told police that a man entered into the store holding a handgun and began to punch him. The robber then demanded money.

The suspect took the money, then fled in a blue vehicle.

The robbery is still under investigation.