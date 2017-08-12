Two-a-Days: Central A&M

MOWEAQUA -- Central A&M will try to end a four year playoff drought after coming up one win short of postseason play last year.

Third year head coach Brent Weakly has a young, but talented team. Senior Jameson Smith has two years of experience under his belt as the starting quarterback. He'll have the keys to an uptempo offensive attack which features dynamic play makers like senior Riley Black.

The Raiders will be tested early when they travel to Arcola in week one, and host Argenta-Oreana in week two.

Click the video above to hear from Black, Smith, and Weakly on the overwhelming strength of their team chemistry.

Central A&M

Head coach: Brent Weakly

Record in 2016: 4-5

Week 1 opponent: Arcola