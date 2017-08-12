Two-a-Days: Cerro Gordo-Bement

CERRO GORDO -- A new era of Cerro Gordo-Bement football is about to begin.

Nick Walker is new to the Broncos head coaching position, but he's not new to Broncos football. He played quarterback for Cerro Gordo in the late 90's.

Numbers are up for CGB - Walker says they have 15 more players than last year. Several of those players are new to the game. Walker will try to bring them up to speed quickly, as the Broncos open up at home against one of the top teams in the CIC, Warrensburg-Latham.

Click the video above to hear from head coach Nick Walker.

Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos

Head coach: Nick Walker

Record in 2016: 3-6

Week 1 opponent: vs. Warrensburg-Latham