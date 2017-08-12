Dance Centre hosts Fairy Tale Festival

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fairy Tale Festival was the theme of the Dance Centre's open house Saturday.

The event consisted of kids dressed as fairies and princesses. READiculous and the Awesome Squad made appearances for the kids. Other activities consisted of face painting, dance parties, and desserts fit for princesses.

Another theme of the event was books. The event cost $2, but if you brought a book, you could get in free. The books were a community donation to Baby Talk's Head Start program.