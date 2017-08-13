Pedestrian killed, train incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead after an apparent train versus pedestrian incident.

The office says Springfield Police requested their services at the railroad tracks near 1st and Highland shortly after midnight Friday.

There was one fatality. Officials have not identified the victim, but say she is a white female possibly in her 30's.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy Monday in Springfield. Police are still investigating the event.