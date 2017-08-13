Two-a-Days: Arcola

ARCOLA -- Former Tolono Unity assistant Nick Lindsey takes over as head coach of the Arcola Purple Riders.

The Riders are strong up front, athletic in the backfield, and with only six seniors, are one of the younger teams in the Little Okaw.

Conner Strader returns at quarterback. Martin Rund and Mario Cortez provide plenty of pyrotechnics at running back and receiver. The Riders also feature a deep sophomore class, including lineman Hugo Garza up front.

Click the video above to hear from head coach Nick Lindsey on what surprised him the most about his new team.

Arcola Purple Riders

Head coach: Nick Lindsey

Record in 2016: 7-3

Week 1 opponent: vs. Central A&M