Senate votes to over-ride the Governors amendatory veto on school funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers met in Springfield on Sunday to vote on school funding.

Senate leaders met on Sunday to vote, and while in a brief recess Senator Andy Manar filed to over-ride Governor Rauners amendatory veto.

Lawmakers voiced their concerns about the over-ride, and pushed for a no. In the end the Senate voted 38 to 19 in favor of over-ridding the amendatory veto.

The bills next stop is the House of Representatives for further discussion.