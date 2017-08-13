Senate votes to over-ride the Governors amendatory veto on school funding

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers met in Springfield on Sunday to vote on school funding. 

Senate leaders met on Sunday to vote, and while in a brief recess Senator Andy Manar filed to over-ride Governor Rauners amendatory veto. 

Lawmakers voiced their concerns about the over-ride, and pushed for a no. In the end the Senate voted 38 to 19 in favor of over-ridding the amendatory veto. 

The bills next stop is the House of Representatives for further discussion.  

