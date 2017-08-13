Senate votes to over-ride the Governors amendatory veto on school funding

Senate votes to over-ride the Governors amendatory veto on school fundingPosted: Updated:
TUSCOLA -- The numbers say it all. 22 playoff appearances in 24 years. 5 title game appearances. 2 state championships. Tuscola football is one of the strongest programs in central Illinois. The Warriors look poised to continue their winning ways in year three of the Andy Romine (32-3 record) era.
Old WAND van makes appearance at Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Greg's Towing and Recovery company hosts Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza where junk cars fly through the air and land sometimes on another vehicle.
Springfield morning homicide victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigation a homicide on Saturday morning.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
Pedestrian killed, train incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead after an apparent train versus pedestrian incident.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers met in Springfield on Sunday to vote on school funding.
Two-a-Days: Arcola
ARCOLA -- Former Tolono Unity assistant Nick Lindsey takes over as head coach of the Arcola Purple Riders. The Riders are strong up front, athletic in the backfield, and with only six seniors, are one of the younger teams in the Little Okaw.
Two-a-Days: Central A&M
MOWEAQUA -- Central A&M has improved in the win column each of the last two years - if they do the same this year they'll break a four year playoff drought. The Raiders are young, but they have experience at the quarterback position in third year starter Jameson Smith.
Decatur Celebration wristbands offered at a discount
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If you haven't yet bought your wristband for the Decatur Celebration, there's still time to pick one up at a discounted price.
