Old WAND van makes appearance at Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Greg's Towing and Recovery company hosts Rip Roarin' Redneck Extravaganza where junk cars fly through the air and land sometimes on another vehicle.

This year's event showcased a special car that caught WAND's eye. In a video that a viewer sent us, you see an old WAND van coming around the corner, going up a dirt ramp, and landing and crushing a trailer home.

Greg Hostetler, the company's owner, says he bought the van at an auction in Decatur.

The next event will be the Spring of 2018.