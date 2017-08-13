Two-a-Days: Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The numbers say it all. 22 playoff appearances in 24 years. 5 title games. 2 state championships. Tuscola football is one of the strongest programs in central Illinois.

The Warriors are poised to continue their winning ways in year four of the Andy Romine (32-3 record) era. Star offensive lineman, Oklahoma State commit Hunter Woodard will play both ways, making the Tuscola defensive front even more intimidating than it already is. Cale Sementi and Andrew Erickson will help anchor a linebacker corps that Romine says could be one of the strongest they've ever had. Junior Luke Sluder steps in at quarterback after Kaleb Williams graduated.

Click the video above to hear from Romine about how his team bounced back from last year's loss to Hardin Calhoun in the quarterfinals.

Tuscola Warriors

Head coach: Andy Romine

Record in 2016: 11-1

Week 1 opponent: @ Clifton (Central)