A vigil in Springfield pays respects to victims from Charlottesville protests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A peaceful vigil in downtown Springfield on Sunday paid respects to the victims from the Charlottesville, Virginia protests.

Organizers wanted to bring the Springfield community together and create a vigil intended to promote racial unity and recognize victims who lost their lives or were harmed.

Dozens of people gathered to listen to speakers and prayers for the families and the victims. 

