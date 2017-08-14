Winning Powerball ticket sold in Raymond

RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) – A Raymond store has sold a million-dollar Powerball ticket.

The Illinois Lottery says someone bought a Quick Pick ticket worth $1 million at West End Food Mart, located at 416 S. O’Bannon St. The ticket matched the winning numbers of 20-24-26-35-49, but missed a Powerball number of 19.

The ticket has not been claimed yet. Lottery leaders say the winner has a year from the drawing date to cash it in. They’re advising that person to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until they can visit a lottery prize center.

The Illinois Lottery says West End Food Mart will earn $10,000 for selling the lucky ticket. A $430 million Powerball jackpot is still active for the next drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 16.