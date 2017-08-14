Signed law removes sexual assault report deadlines

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner will look to help sexual assault victims find closure.

Senate Bill 189 takes away deadlines for people to come forward about assault and seek charges. A release from State Senator Scott Bennett’s office points out victims sometimes don’t come to terms with what’s happened to them until state limitations run out.

“Survivors of these heinous crimes should be able to come forward when they are ready to seek justice,” Bennett said. “Arbitrary deadlines should not prevent victims from seeking closure. I am pleased the governor stood with victims and signed this important piece of legislation into law.”

Attorney General Lisa Madigan and State Senator Scott Bennett (D – Champaign) are behind the law. It passed both the Illinois legislature without any protest. It is active as of Monday.