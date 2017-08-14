Law prevents programs from expelling preschool students

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new Illinois law is meant to protect preschool-aged children from expulsion.

House Bill 2633, signed Monday by Gov. Bruce Rauner, will keep state-funded care programs and schools from sending children away if their behavior proves challenging. Instead, they’ll be required to write down the steps they’re taking to help the child take part in the program they’re in safely. If those efforts don't work, the child can be moved to another place of learning with the permission of their parents.

These programs are still allowed to briefly remove a child, but must use intervention and community help to improve a child’s behavior instead of expelling them.

“Our children are precious, and we must do everything we can to give them the tools they need to grow and succeed,” said Gov. Rauner. “It’s our duty to make sure all children, especially the most vulnerable, receive a quality education starting at a young age. I’m proud to sign this bill, which will provide teachers the tools they need to address challenging behavior so expulsion isn’t necessary.”

A press release from Gov. Rauner’s office say studies found expulsion can harm development in preschool-aged children. The report also reference studies that found early care programs are expelling students “at alarming rates”, especially where boys and African-American children are concerned.

Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner says she hopes the new law can spur nationwide changes.