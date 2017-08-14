Rauner speaks out on Virginia rally death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAND) – Governor Bruce Rauner is speaking out after an Ohio man plowed his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally over the weekend.

James Alex Fields Jr. was charged on Monday with second-degree murder and other counts after he drove into a crowd on Saturday. The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Rauner released the following statement about the events: "The deadly violence in Charlottesville this weekend is abhorrent and absolutely an act of domestic terrorism. Racism, hatred and violence have no place in our society. The individuals responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

President Trump also spoke on Monday about the attack. He called racism evil and condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacist as “criminals and thugs.”