Wolf pups arrive at Scovill Zoo

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two new furry friends can now be seen at the Scovill Zoo.

The brothers, Niko and Koda, arrived at the zoo over the weekend. They will join Tilly who is seven.

Niko and Koda were born on March 31 at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City, Indiana. The wolves will become part of Scovill Zoo’s wolf pack.

Niko has a lighter coat and Koda has a darker coat. According to the zoo, Koda came right out of his carrier and began exploring. Niko took a little longer to come out but began exploring with his brother.

Tilly and the pups are currently separated by a fence. Once they pass their examinations by the zoo veterinarians, they will be introduced to Tilly.