Thunderbirds refuel in Savoy on trip to base

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – A military plane group made a stop in central Illinois Monday.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the Thunderbirds, a group of planes from the U.S. Air Force, made the call to refuel at Willard Airport in Savoy in the morning.

They arrived in a tight formation at around 10 a.m. Airport leaders told The News-Gazette they heard the planes might be coming at about 8:30 a.m., and only confirmed the stop when the Thunderbirds were 15 minutes away.

The Thunderbirds were heading to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada after an air show in Massachusetts.

This wasn’t the first time the Thunderbirds visited Illinois in 2017. They performed at an annual show at Scott Air Force Base on June 9 and June 10.

The Thunderbirds also performed a February flyover at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.